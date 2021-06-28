The state lifted its universal masking order on Monday, but most health care facilities are still requiring visitors to wear face coverings.
Conemaugh Health System facilities still require masks because the extra precautions improve safety for patients, staff and guests, the health system said Monday in a press release. The requirement applies to all long-term care, inpatient rehabilitation, home health care and outpatient programs, as well as physicians’ offices.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to drop within our region, we are delighted to see our community safely returning to pre-pandemic routines and social gatherings, and we are grateful to the scientists and researchers who made this progress possible,” said Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, chief medical officer. “While we celebrate these major improvements, we know that the virus is still present and circulating within our community. We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated. We must stay vigilant to defeat this virus.”
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and UPMC hospitals are also requiring masks.
“We continue to follow the Pennsylvania Department of Health recommendations, and masking will be continued in the hospital,” Windber spokeswoman Natalie Samuel said.
“For the safety of our most vulnerable patients and community members, we will maintain universal masking guidelines for patients, visitors and staff in all UPMC facilities,” UPMC Somerset spokeswoman Sarah Deist said. “We will continue to reevaluate this policy in light of new infection prevention evidence and changing disease dynamics.”
There were seven new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the eight-county region in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Statewide, there were 104 new cases and three deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 1,211,707 cases and 27,657 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Although Mondays’ reports generally show lower numbers because there is less testing on weekends, it’s the fewest cases for one day since March 21, 2020, when the state reported 103 new COVID-19 cases. That was the first day with more than 100 cases statewide.
There were no new cases Monday for Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair or Indiana counties. Westmoreland County added five cases and Clearfield and Centre counties each recorded one new case.
Totals across the region are:
• Cambria County: 14,822 cases, 440 deaths.
• Somerset County: 8,073 cases and 218 deaths.
• Bedford County: 4,717 cases and 141 deaths.
• Blair County: 13,521 cases and 341 deaths.
• Indiana County: 6,413 cases and 179 deaths.
• Clearfield County: 8,647 cases and 154 deaths.
• Centre County: 16,914 cases and 227 deaths.
• Westmoreland County: 34,415 cases and 776 deaths.
Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 11,614,649 doses and 5,358,788 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,337,223 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine announced it is part of a clinical trial to study the potential benefits of a third “booster” dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases study will include participants enrolled at the university’s Pittsburgh Vaccine Trials Unit.
“As more and more COVID-19 variants are identified, we need to figure out how we, as a community, can stay protected,” said Dr. Judy Martin, professor of pediatrics. “The study’s design is not to show whether we need booster shots. Its focus is identifying which vaccine combinations are safe and provide the most protection against the virus that causes COVID-19 and its variants.”
