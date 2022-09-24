HARRISBURG – Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset, announced Friday that he was hospitalized due to an infection and diabetes.
“I am not under doctor’s care because of my recent car accidents, and I tested negative for COVID-19,” Dowling said. “My condition is improving, and I have been able to work from my hospital bed.”
Dowling said he became ill about two weeks ago and saw his primary care physician, as well as his hematologist/oncologist due to his bloodwork results. In addition, he went to the emergency room due to stomach pain and his doctors say his prognosis is encouraging.
Dowling said he hopes to be released from Lancaster General Hospital in the near future.
The lawmaker said if constituents have questions or concerns about any state-related topic, they can contact his district office in Uniontown at 724-438-6100.
Information can also be found online at www.RepDowling.com or www.Facebook.com/RepDowling.
