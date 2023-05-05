LORETTO, Pa. – A Maryland man was jailed Thursday, accused of raping a woman on the St. Francis University campus in Loretto in December, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Kendal Nicholas Marks, 20, of Taneytown, Maryland, with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent and indecent assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, Marks allegedly assaulted the student in a room at St. Elizabeth Hall on Dec. 1.
Surveillance footage showed Marks and the alleged victim entering the residence hall together, and her leaving alone.
Marks is listed as a defensive back on the St. Francis University 2023 football roster.
Marks was immediately suspended and is no longer allowed on campus, Erin E. McCloskey, vice president of communications and marketing, said Friday.
The university is cooperating with state police, she said.
"As with this, and any case involving police investigations, the university follows the lead of law enforcement agencies working to protect our campus community," McCloskey said via email. "The safety of our students is always our primary priority.
"We take that responsibility very seriously, and employ a fully trained university police department who work 24/7 to keep our campus secure," she said. "Given the sensitivity of this situation and federal privacy laws involving students, we cannot comment further on any details."
Marks was picked up on an arrest warrant. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $55,000 bond.
Marks is the third St. Francis student-athlete arrested on rape charges stemming from incidents last year.
Marcel Mami, 20, of Frederick, Maryland, and Daunte White, 20, of Wharton, New Jersey, were charged in January with raping a woman in February 2022, in the basement of an off campus residence.
Both were listed as Red Flash linebackers during the 2022 season.
The arrest of Mami and White prompted a student outcry as students and staff gathered Jan. 31 on the Loretto campus to express concerns of how crimes against women are handled on campus.
"For us being an institution of higher education, we are about education, conversation, making sure people understand what's going on," the Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, university president, said at the time.
"Obviously, this is about safety and security and this is a safe place," he said. "So we want to keep it a safe place.
Mami and White will appear in court May 26.
