VINTONDALE, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 18-year-old Nicole Yerty who went missing Thursday and may be endangered.
She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. walking on Rexis Road in Vintondale Borough, wearing a green T-shirt, black shorts, white sneakers and glasses.
According to authorities, Yerty, who is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown-dyed-blue hair and blue eyes, may be at risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 911 or the state police in Indiana at 724-357-1960.
