Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team is at the scene Wednesday morning of a standoff in the Stoystown area.
State police were called to the scene of the Reading Mine Road incident sometime around midnight, but despite attempts to coerce a Quemahoning Township man to surrender, he took a hostage inside the residence and has remained there for at least seven hours since, District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
"Initially, they made contact with him. But the situation is ongoing right now," he said.
"They are working to diffuse the situation as peacefully as possible."
No injuries have been reported.
Reading Mine Road is approximately one mile south of Stoystown, and state police have blocked off access into the area to protect the public from traveling into a potentially dangerous situation.
A Somerset 911 supervisor said local fire and ambulance units have been called to assist state police.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
