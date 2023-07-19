JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man is charged with homicide, reportedly admitting that he shot Daryl Vincent Lee Jr., 44, a Johnstown landscaper, whose body was found Friday in Indiana County, authorities said on Wednesday.
State police in Indiana charged Justin Allen Green, 31, with homicide. His girlfriend, Brooke Ashley Pullin, 30, also faces criminal charges.
According to a complaint affidavit, Lee was self-employed and operated his own lawn care and landscaping business.
Lee told a woman on Friday he had three mowing jobs and that "Bam" was helping him. "Bam" was later identified as Justin Green aka Justin Latham.
Later that day, Green allegedly told Pullin that he "did something bad."
Green said that he and Lee had three landscaping jobs in the Johnstown area on July 13. After finishing the jobs, they drove across town in a pickup truck to collect money from a customer.
While driving along Franklin Street, Green allegedly shot Lee with a 12-gauge shotgun he had purchased at a yard sale.
"Lee died instantly in the passenger seat of his pickup truck," the affidavit said.
Green covered the body with a green shirt and he and Pullin drove to Maryland. Green allegedly tossed the shotgun into the Potomac River.
Green then drove to Indiana County and dumped Lee's body on state Route 403.
Green also is charged with robbery, abuse of a corps, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and false ID to police.
He is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison, Ebensburg.
Pullin is charged with abuse of a corps, tampering with evidence, false ID to police and receiving stolen property.
She is in Cambria County Prison on $150,000 percentage bond.
State police, Johnstown police and the Cambria and Indiana county District Attorney's Offices will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Indiana, 35 Fenton Road, Indiana.
