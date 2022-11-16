BEDFORD, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash in Bedford County on Tuesday.
According to a police report, the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling south along the 3000 block of Hyndman Road in Londonderry Township, Bedford County, when the driver lost control on the “heavily snow-covered roadway.”
That caused the vehicle to travel into the northbound lane and spin clockwise when the driver of an oncoming 2021 Toyota RAV4 struck the driver’s side front door of the Cruze.
Police said the impact appeared to occur on the center line of the roadway.
The driver of the Cruze, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in that vehicle sustained minor injuries, but refused treatment.
The second operator incurred suspected serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Western Maryland for help, authorities said.
State police were assisted at the scene by Hyndman Volunteer Fire Department and EMS; Allegheny County, Maryland, EMS; Twigg Towing; and Corley Towing.
