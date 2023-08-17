BEDFORD, Pa. – Two Bedford County women were jailed Wednesday in connection with last month's death of an infant who was found with methamphetamine in his system, authorities allege.
State police in Bedford charged Jayleigh Long, 21, and Shannon Kinser, 30, both of Riddlesburg, with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children.
Troopers were called to the 100 block of Paris Road in Broad Top Township on July 9 for an unresponsive 2-month-old infant. The infant was declared dead at the scene.
Autopsy and toxicology reports showed the infant died from methamphetamine toxicity.
Troopers said Long and Kinser are also facing drug-related charges.
Long and Kinser were arraigned by District Judge Tonya Osman, of Schellsburg, and sent to the Bedford County Correctional Facility after each failed to post $800,000.
