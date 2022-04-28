JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania added 2,564 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the state's highest total in more than two months.
It marked the third straight day the state recorded more than 2,000 cases.
Cambria County added 11 cases and was one of two counties to add a fatality.
Somerset County also added one death.
Among cases, Somerset added three on Thursday and Bedford added nine.
Blair County added six cases and Indiana County added 14.
Westmoreland County, the region's largest, added 65 cases – marking the second straight day the county topped 50 cases.
Moderna seeks clearance
Moderna is seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for approval to offer a smaller dose of its vaccination to children under six years old.
That is an age group that is not currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
"We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19, and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers," Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said.
Moderna announced results of a clinical trial in late March that included 2,500 children from age 6 months through 24 months and 4,200 children ages 2 through 5.
They reported that two 25-microgram doses of its vaccine had a similar immune response in young children as two full doses for adults ages 18 to 25.
Adults are given separate 100 microgram doses of the vaccine.
The company reported Thursday that its data showed "a robust neutralizing antibody response."
Their trial also showed it was safe, the company said. The most common reported reactions were pain at the injection site and fever, Moderna reported.
There were no cases of myocarditis or heart inflammation for anyone in the study group.
Among adults, health officials have reported myocarditis is more common after COVID-19 infection than after vaccination.
The FDA will now review the application and take other steps before taking the step of authorizing children under six years old to receive the vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.