JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Friday, accused of uploading 24 images of child pornography from June 25 to Jan. 12, authorities said.
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General charged Richard Thomas Hirsch Sr., 79, of the 100 block of Boulder Drive, with 24 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to a complaint affidavit filed by the Bureau of Special Investigations, the investigation started Feb. 23, after Microsoft reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user was uploading child pornography.
According to NCMEC CyberTips, Microsoft Online Service/BingImage reported that images of child pornography were allegedly uploaded between June 25 through Jan. 12.
Using the American Registry of Internet Numbers (ARIN), investigators determined the IP address was assigned to Breezeline.
Breezeline identified Hirsch as the subscriber.
Agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Homeland Security executed a search warrant at the Boulder Drive residence seizing computer equipment, the affidavit said.
Hirsch was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.