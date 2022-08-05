HARRISBURG, Pa. – A state prison inmate had his motion for post-sentence relief denied on Friday by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, which upheld the decision of a Cambria County judge.
Robert Fennell, 51, filed a petition for relief on Sept. 13, 2021, under the Post Conviction Relief Act, which allows individuals who have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a crime to argue that a new trial or other relief may be warranted.
In an order issued by the Superior Court, which denied the motion and upheld the Cambria County court decisionfor a sentence of 10 to 20 years incarceration, it was noted that the appeal was not filed in a timely manner.
In 2010, Fennell was convicted by a jury for assaulting a guard at the former SCI-Cresson.
According to an opinion written by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, Fennell had filed numerous motions for relief over the years, a number of which had been denied by the court.
In October 2020, Fennell filed a motion alleging that his then-attorney Daniel Beyer was ineffective for withdrawing from his case at the appellate level, but not advising him.
In December 2020, Timothy S. Burns, was appointed to represent Fennell.
Burns then filed a petition to withdraw as counsel and filed a Turner/Finley “no merit” letter.
In the letter, Burns said the claims were not filed in a timely manner and, therefore, the court did not have jurisdiction to entertain those claims.
Fennell argued that the PRCA court made a mistake in denying his petition as it was untimely filed.
In the opinion issued by the Pennsylvania Superior Court on Friday, the opinion states that motions by Fennell have previously been denied as he had 90 days from judgment of sentence on Sept. 5, 2013, to appeal to the court and that time has since expired.
