JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A legal challenge has been made against the nomination petitions submitted by Michael Cashaw to run in the 72nd Legislative District’s upcoming Democratic Party primary.
A Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania hearing on the matter is scheduled for Thursday. If the objection were successful, Cashaw would not appear on the ballot in the race for the local Pennsylvania House of Representatives seat.
A decision must be rendered by Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s election schedule.
Jeffrey Gray and Lisa Gray, both registered Democrats in the 72nd District, made the challenge.
Cashaw, a Johnstown resident, submitted 508 signature lines – 319 of which were challenged, according to the Grays’ documents filed with the court. Cashaw was required to sign every petition he personally circulated. The Grays argue that his signature on those petitions is “radically different” than the ones on his affidavit and voter registration card.
The signatures on the petitions look like wavy lines with no clearly defined letters.
His other two signatures, particularly on the affidavit, appear to have an identifiable and oversized “M” at the beginning, but still no other distinct letters.
In one instance, Cashaw put down his name as an elector, using a signature with slanted up-and-down lines, resembling letters, while, on the same form, his signature as the petition circulator was a rounded line.
“The only thing I can say about it really is I just think when I looked at the signatures that were on there, they weren’t signatures,” Jeffrey Gray said. “I think if you want a fair election, you have to have a fair election, which includes legible signatures.”
A judge could reject all, some or none of the petition forms in question.
Cashaw would need 300 valid signatures to get onto the ballot.
He is looking to challenge incumbent State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, in the primary.
When asked about the petition challenge that could affect both candidates, Cambria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Helen Whiteford, said: “It’s out of our hands really.”
Neither Burns nor Cashaw responded to a request for an interview.
