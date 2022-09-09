Continuing a Patriot Day tradition across Pennsylvania, all U.S. and Pennsylvania flags will be lowered to half-staff in state government buildings from sunrise to sunset Sunday in memory of the lives lost on Sept. 11.
That includes flags at the State Capitol complex and all other state facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release to media.
“On Patriot Day, we commemorate the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, and honor the many lives lost on that terrible day,” said Wolf. “Their spirit and sacrifice shall never be forgotten. Today and every day, let their memory inspire each of us to serve our communities and honor the bonds that unite us to our fellow Americans.”
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in the tribute, Wolf’s office said.
