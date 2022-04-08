JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There was a small uptick in new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania this week.

Friday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 1,178 new cases. It was the second consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases.

The department’s weekly update of its Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard showed 713 more new cases over the past seven days than in the previous seven days. The portion of all COVID-19 tests that came back as “positive” was 4% over the past seven days, up from 3.1% for the previous seven days.

On a positive note, average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 490 to 421 patients a day.

In this region, Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana and Clearfield counties all saw fewer cases over the past seven days, while Blair, Centre and Westmoreland counties saw increases.

Local case counts

One COVID-19 fatality in Cambria County was the region’s only additional death in Friday’s update by the Department of Health.

Cambria also had four new cases, Somerset had three, Blair had eight, Indiana had two, Clearfield had six, Centre had 14 and Westmoreland had 24 new cases.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 4 1 34,561 26,546 723 555 27 21 130,192
Somerset 3 0 18,703 25,465 404 550 16 22 73,447
Bedford 0 0 10,967 22,901 275 574 3 6 47,888
Blair 8 0 29,646 24,334 610 501 38 31 121,829
Indiana 2 0 17,403 20,700 353 420 18 21 84,073
Clearfield 6 0 19,275 24,320 344 434 16 20 79,255
Centre 14 0 35,169 21,658 347 214 77 47 162,385
Westmoreland 24 0 79,699 22,843 1,367 392 116 33 348,899
Region 61 1 245,423 23,419 4,423 422 311 30 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 1,178 13 2.786,787 21,768 44,404 347 5,503 43 12,801,937

