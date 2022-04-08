JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There was a small uptick in new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania this week.
Friday’s report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 1,178 new cases. It was the second consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases.
The department’s weekly update of its Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard showed 713 more new cases over the past seven days than in the previous seven days. The portion of all COVID-19 tests that came back as “positive” was 4% over the past seven days, up from 3.1% for the previous seven days.
On a positive note, average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 490 to 421 patients a day.
In this region, Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana and Clearfield counties all saw fewer cases over the past seven days, while Blair, Centre and Westmoreland counties saw increases.
Local case counts
One COVID-19 fatality in Cambria County was the region’s only additional death in Friday’s update by the Department of Health.
Cambria also had four new cases, Somerset had three, Blair had eight, Indiana had two, Clearfield had six, Centre had 14 and Westmoreland had 24 new cases.
