JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A free COVID-19 testing site at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona is among six locations in the state’s ongoing testing program.
“Testing remains a critical tool as we transition to this new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.
“We continue to ensure that Pennsylvanians have access to testing as we move forward.
If you are experiencing symptoms, or are a known close contact, there are testing resources available.”
The Blair County site operates 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 2.
The Department of Health, in partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, has operated the free mass-testing sites at locations around the state since fall 2020. They are designed to be mobile to rotate to different locations as needed, the department said in a press release.
Cambria and Somerset counties have hosted testing sites.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases continue to wane, both statewide and locally.
There were 788 new positives and 51 additional deaths reported Wednesday by the Health Department.
The update showed Cambria County added five cases and one death, Somerset County added five cases and one death, Bedford County added four cases and one death, Blair County added nine cases and two deaths, Indiana County added seven cases with no deaths, Clearfield County added six cases with no deaths, Centre County added 16 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 10 cases with no deaths.
