HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday approving Cambria County’s plan to make no changes to the county’s eight magisterial district courts.
Every 10 years, county courts are required to evaluate and, if needed, reestablish the boundaries and caseloads of the district courts within the judicial district.
Cambria County’s eight district courts were evaluated based on population, caseload and workload measures. Based on that evaluation, the court made no changes and reestablished Cambria County’s district courts as they currently stand.
The approval came after public meetings were held earlier this year to hear the public’s feedback on the plan, which was then available for review for 30 days before it was submitted to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for consideration.
