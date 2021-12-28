COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case total jumped by 40,847 positives over the Christmas weekend, including the largest one-day increase of the pandemic.

Friday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed 13,286 new cases. The previous record was 12,884 cases on Dec. 5, 2020.

Monday’s update by the health department includes COVID-19 reports from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Cambria County had 242 new cases over the four days, Somerset County had 181, Bedford County had 58, Blair County had 159, Indiana County had 151, Clearfield County had 156, Centre County had 467 and Westmoreland County had 841 new cases.

It puts the state’s rolling, seven-day average at 10,069 cases a day, topping 10,000 for the first time since Dec. 17, 2020.

The current surge, however, is concentrated in other areas of the state. Over the past seven days, Pennsylvania has added 551 cases for every 100,000 residents. Rates for the region’s eight counties range from 293 in Blair to 504 in Centre.

There were 109 additional deaths recorded statewide over the four days, including two each in Cambria, Somerset and Centre, three each in Blair and Indiana, five in Bedford and seven in Westmoreland.

Statewide totals are now 1,964,994 cases and 36,069 deaths related to COVID-19.

Combining updates on the state and Philadelphia heath departments’ vaccine dashboards shows there are now 7,942,652 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated and vaccine providers have administered 19,375,267 doses, including 2,498,253 boosters.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers Dec. 24-27

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Dec. 27,2021 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. New cases and deaths represent those added Dec. 24-27.

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total death Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 242 2 24,931 19,149 611 469 491 377 130,192
Somerset 181 2 13,783 18,766 317 432 337 459 73,447
Bedford 58 5 8,575 17,906 220 459 147 307 47,888
Blair 159 3 22,754 18,677 493 405 357 293 121,829
Indiana 151 3 12,233 14,550 292 347 278 331 84,073
Clearfield 156 0 14,252 17,982 254 320 310 391 79,255
Centre 467 2 25,354 15,614 283 174 818 504 162,385
Westmoreland 841 7 57,133 16,375 1,092 313 1,354 388 348,899
Region 2,255 24 179,015 17,082 3,562 340 4,092 390 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 40,847 109 1,964,994 15,349 36,069 282 70,480 551 12,801,937

