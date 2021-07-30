covid

For the second day in a row, more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Friday’s update included 1,110 additional positives and eight new deaths, bringing the state totals to 1,224,500 cases and 27,850 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were no additional deaths in the eight-county area.

The mid-summer surge has now pushed the state’s rolling seven-day average to 789 cases a day. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 285 cases a day.

Cambria County added 13 new positives and now has 14,919 cases and 441 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.

Somerset County added seven cases to reach 8,130 cases and 219 deaths.

Bedford County added three cases to reach 4,755 cases and 142 deaths.

Blair County added one case to reach 13,566 cases and 344 deaths.

Indiana County added seven cases to reach 6,490 cases and 179 deaths.

Clearfield County added nine cases to reach 8,729 cases and 156 deaths.

Centre County added eight cases to reach 17,053 cases and 228 deaths.

Westmoreland County added 24 cases to reach 34,712 cases and 781 deaths.

Friday’s update showed vaccine providers have administered 11,613,138 doses and there are now 5,704,720 people fully vaccinated in the 66 counties covered by the state health department.

Philadelphia County Department of Public Health reported Thursday its vaccine program had administered 1,812,807 doses and 840,104 people there are fully vaccinated.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 13 0 14,919 11,459 441 339 52 40 130,192
Somerset 7 0 8,130 11,069 219 298 33 45 73,447
Bedford 3 0 4,755 9,929 142 297 10 21 47,888
Blair 1 0 13,566 11,135 344 282 27 22 121,829
Indiana 7 0 6,490 7,719 179 213 44 52 84,073
Clearfield 9 0 8,729 11,014 156 197 45 57 79,255
Centre 8 0 17,053 105,02 228 140 57 35 162,385
Westmoreland 24 0 34,712 9,949 781 224 127 36 348,899
Region 72 0 108,354 10,339 2,490 238 395 38 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 1,110 8 1,224,500 9,565 27,850 218 5,525 43 12,801,937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you