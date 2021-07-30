For the second day in a row, more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Friday’s update included 1,110 additional positives and eight new deaths, bringing the state totals to 1,224,500 cases and 27,850 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
There were no additional deaths in the eight-county area.
The mid-summer surge has now pushed the state’s rolling seven-day average to 789 cases a day. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 285 cases a day.
Cambria County added 13 new positives and now has 14,919 cases and 441 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset County added seven cases to reach 8,130 cases and 219 deaths.
Bedford County added three cases to reach 4,755 cases and 142 deaths.
Blair County added one case to reach 13,566 cases and 344 deaths.
Indiana County added seven cases to reach 6,490 cases and 179 deaths.
Clearfield County added nine cases to reach 8,729 cases and 156 deaths.
Centre County added eight cases to reach 17,053 cases and 228 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 24 cases to reach 34,712 cases and 781 deaths.
Friday’s update showed vaccine providers have administered 11,613,138 doses and there are now 5,704,720 people fully vaccinated in the 66 counties covered by the state health department.
Philadelphia County Department of Public Health reported Thursday its vaccine program had administered 1,812,807 doses and 840,104 people there are fully vaccinated.
