For the second day in a row, more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Friday’s update included 1,110 additional positives and eight new deaths, bringing the state totals to 1,224,500 cases and 27,850 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were no additional deaths in the eight-county area.
Cambria County added 13 new positives, Somerset County added seven, Bedford County added three, Blair County added one, Indiana County added seven, Clearfield County added nine, Centre County added eight and Westmoreland County added 24 cases.
The mid-summer surge has now pushed the state’s rolling seven-day average to 789 cases a day. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 285 cases a day.
Over the past seven days, the eight-county region added 395 new cases, more than double the 187 cases from the previous seven days.
Cambria County had one of the biggest jumps. The increase of 52 cases this week more than tripled the 15 cases over the previous seven days.
Somerset County had 33 cases this week, up from six cases the previous week. Bedford County had 10 cases this week, up from four cases. Indiana County had 44 new cases, up from 11 cases. Clearfield County had 45 cases, up from 17 cases. Centre County had 57 cases, up from 41 cases.
Westmoreland County had 127 cases, up from 83 cases.
Not only are the number of cases going up, but also the prevalence of the virus has increased. The weekly update of the Early Warning Monitoring System on Friday showed 3.9% of all COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania are coming back as positive. A week ago, it was 2.8% positive.
The positivity rates increased in most of the region’s counties. Cambria’s rate shot up from 1.4% last week to 4.9% on Friday. Somerset’s rate is 4.1%, Bedford’s is 4.0%, Blair’s is 1.9%, Indiana’s is 4.2%, Clearfield’s is 7.6%, Centre’s is 3.6% and Westmoreland’s is 4.1% positive.
In the past, the health department has said areas with greater than 5% positivity are considered at risk for community spread.
Hospitalizations have also started to trend upward, with 473 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals. That includes 101 patients under intensive care and 50 on ventilators. Two weeks ago, there were 247 hospitalized, with 50 in ICUs and 34 on ventilators.
In Cambria, Blair and Somerset county hospitals, there are 20 patients, including three in ICUs and three on ventilators. Two weeks ago, there were only five patients in local hospitals.
Friday’s update showed vaccine providers have administered 11,613,138 doses and there are now 5,704,720 people fully vaccinated in the 66 counties covered by the state health department.
The Philadelphia County Department of Public Health reported Thursday its vaccine program had administered 1,812,807 doses and 840,104 people there are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine distribution is improving slightly. The state report shows 117,139 doses were given this week, compared to 107,450 last week.
- In Cambria, 47.2% of those age 10 and older are fully vaccinated, and 51.1% have received at least one dose.
- Somerset’s vaccination rates are 40.5% fully covered and 45.5% with at least one dose.
- Bedford’s vaccination rates are 35% fully covered and 30.7% with at least one dose.
- Blair’s vaccination rates are 47.6% fully covered and 43.8% with at least one dose.
- Indiana’s vaccination rates are 42% fully covered and 37.7% with at least one dose.
- Clearfield’s vaccination rates are 46.1% fully covered and 43.1% with at least one dose.
- Centre’s vaccination rates are 55.6% fully covered and 51.9% with at least one dose.
- Westmoreland’s vaccination rates are 54.4% fully covered and 50.0% with at least one dose.
