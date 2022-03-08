JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The state’s rolling average of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday dropped below 1,000 cases a day for the first time since early August.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update showed the state added 966 new cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average to 986 cases a day.
The average had been more than 1,000 cases since Aug. 3, when the delta variant’s fall surge was in its early stages. The average remained elevated as the omicron variant devastated the state, peaking at more than 28,000 cases a day in mid-January.
Local cases remained low, with half of the region’s eight counties in single-digits and Bedford County reporting no new cases.
Cambria County added nine cases, Blair and Clearfield County added seven each and Somerset County added four cases. Those in double digits were Indiana County, with 10 new cases; Centre County, with 12; and Westmoreland County, with 21.
The state report did not update COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Tuesday’s report showed Cambria had five additional deaths among 92 statewide. Blair and Centre each added one death and Westmoreland added two.
Combining reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows there are now 8,500,393 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccine providers have administered 21,845,739 doses, including 3,704,049 boosters.
