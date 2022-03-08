JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The state’s rolling average of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday dropped below 1,000 cases a day for the first time since early August.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update showed the state added 966 new cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average to 986 cases a day.

The average had been more than 1,000 cases since Aug. 3, when the delta variant’s fall surge was in its early stages. The average remained elevated as the omicron variant devastated the state, peaking at more than 28,000 cases a day in mid-January.

Local cases remained low, with half of the region’s eight counties in single-digits and Bedford County reporting no new cases.

Cambria County added nine cases, Blair and Clearfield County added seven each and Somerset County added four cases. Those in double digits were Indiana County, with 10 new cases; Centre County, with 12; and Westmoreland County, with 21.

The state report did not update COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Tuesday’s report showed Cambria had five additional deaths among 92 statewide. Blair and Centre each added one death and Westmoreland added two.

Combining reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows there are now 8,500,393 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccine providers have administered 21,845,739 doses, including 3,704,049 boosters.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health for March 8, 2022.

Location New casea New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 9 5 34,360 26,392 710 545 80 61 130,192
Somerset 4 0 18,625 25,358 396 539 37 50 73,447
Bedford 0 0 10,905 22,772 271 566 22 46 47,888
Blair 7 1 29,474 24,193 599 492 84 69 121,829
Indiana 10 0 17,269 20,540 346 412 74 88 84,073
Clearfield 7 2 19,133 24,141 332 419 96 121 79,255
Centre 12 1 34,862 21,469 345 212 121 75 162,385
Westmoreland 21 2 79225 22,707 1,349 387 192 55 348,899
Region 70 11 243,853 23,269 4,348 415 706 67 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 966 92 2,765,051 21,599 43,692 341 6,905 54 12,801,937
