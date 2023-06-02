CRESSON, Pa. – The curtain is set to rise on the 2023 Cresson Lake Playhouse season, and it will bring a variety of entertaining stage shows for patrons.
Paul Seymour, the playhouse’s artistic director, said that playhouse leaders plan a season by looking at what patrons are eager to see and what they would like to experience.
“Sometimes patrons don’t know about new theater, so by you bringing them new theater pieces, they’re being exposed to something different,” he said. “We like to have a smaller cast show next to a larger cast show with plays and musicals intermixed and have a variety.
“This is an extremely diverse season, and we’re very excited by it.”
The season will kick off June 22 through July 1 with the musical comedy “Nunsense II – The Second Coming.”
The story takes place six weeks after the sisters staged their first benefit show.
The sisters are back, presenting a thank-you show for all the people who supported them in the past – but now, they’re a bit slicker, having been bitten by the theater bug.
Things get off to a rousing start as the sisters sing “Nunsense, the Magic Word,” but before long, chaos erupts.
Two Franciscans come to claim Sister Mary Amnesia, who has won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes, as one of their own.
At the same time, the nuns hear that a talent scout is in the audience to see them strut their stuff.
From the riotous bingo game run by Sister Mary Amnesia, to the hilarious duet “What Would Elvis Do?” to the rousing finale, “There’s Only One Way to End Your Prayers and That’s to Say Amen!” the show will have audiences rolling in the aisles.
“Last year, we did ‘Nunsense,’ and we sold every ticket and it was very well received by our patrons,” Seymour said. “A couple of them said, ‘There’s a few of these shows out and maybe we should think about doing ‘Nunsense II.’ I went to the original cast of nuns, and four of the five of them are returning, which is really cool. You’ll see the same nuns doing a story a year later.”
“Catch Me If You Can” will be staged July 25 through Aug. 5.
Based on the hit film and true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is a high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.
Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager Frank Abagnale Jr. runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure.
With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams.
When Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, he pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.
“This is a light show with jazz music, and the whole theme of it is set in the ’60s with lots of bright, flashy and fun colors,” Seymour said. “This is our big summer show with a big cast, between 25 to 35 actors.”
The play “Sylvia” will be presented Sept. 5 through 10.
Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after 22 years of child raising in the suburbs.
Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities.
Greg brings home a dog he found in the park – or that has found him – bearing only the name Sylvia on her name tag.
A street-smart mixture of Labrador and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife.
Sylvia offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. And Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog.
The marriage is put in serious jeopardy, and a series of hilarious and touching complications ensue.
“This is an absolutely wonderful story,” Seymour said. “It’s lighthearted and sentimental and can be a little sad at times. It really checks all the boxes, and it’s going to be a fun one.”
The season will conclude with “Misery” on Oct. 10 through 15.
Based on the novel by Stephen King, “Misery” follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is “rescued” from a car crash by his “No. 1 fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home.
While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain.
Annie forces Paul to write a new, different “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes that Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere.
The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.
“Lots of people have seen the movie, and the play follows the movie very closely, and the storyline is the same,” Seymour said.
“The subject matter is really serious, but it’s a good story and we’re excited about this choice.”
He hopes that lovers of theater will have a good experience while enjoying old standards and new theater productions.
“Our mission is to provide high-quality theater at an affordable price, and I think patrons can expect that at all shows,” Seymour said.
“We have a wonderful group of very talented, artistic people involved in the playhouse, and that really helps us to get the best people in the region. The product speaks for itself.”
