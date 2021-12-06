St. Vincent de Paul will hold its Friends-day Wednesday Soup Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Johnstown Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown.
Individuals can purchase a quart of soup with rolls or corn bread for $8 or a bowl of soup with a roll or cornbread for $5. Soups are broccoli cheese and chicken noodle. Takeout only.
Sponsors are Eber HVAC Inc. and Concurrent Technologies Corp. Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen.
For information or to pre-order, call 814-539-7811.
