JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Spend a summer evening taking in some tunes and enjoying tasty food while supporting a good cause.
St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen has combined its annual Food Truck Rodeo and Duck Race to hold the Feed the Need Summerfest event from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
“When COVID happened we had to cancel everything, so the committee decided that, because things were sort of getting back to normal, to put the two together for this year,” said Georgia Lehman, community relations specialist with St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen. “We hope people will come out and enjoy what we have to offer and have a good time.”
Musical entertainment will include performances from Dany Vavrek Acoustic at 3:15 p.m., followed by Felix and the Hurricanes at 5:15 p.m. and Cresson native and “The Voice” finalist Josh Gallagher taking to the stage at 8 p.m.
“They’ll be bringing their own unique musical styles of music to the event,” Lehman said. “There’s something for everybody to enjoy.”
Serving up a variety of food will be Shuman’s Concessions II, Legend’s Caribbean Grill, Primo’s Pizza, Kona Ice and Feight Family Concessions.
Also featured will be the celebrity duck “FUNdraisers,” who have been raising money through social media and in person to benefit the Family Kitchen.
They include John and Michelle Polacek, Gus and Andi Palmer, William Hargreaves, Tina Honkus, Craig Saylor, Donna Christopher, Eileen Graham, Tracy Todorich, The Stiletto Network, Ideal Markets, Rashaun Puryear, Richard Britt, Richard Roberts, Josh Piro and Andrew Hawkins.
“In the past, celebrities would raise money and get in the river, but this year, they’re just asking people to donate,” Lehman said.
Funds will be raised through August.
The top three “FUNdraisers” will have an opportunity to win prizes.
In addition, a duck race raffle will be held, giving attendees a chance to win several cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, $300 for third place and $200 for fourth place.
“This year, because of the change of venue, the ducks will not race down the river, but will be drawn from our golden barrel,” Lehman said.
Tickets are $5 per chance.
The event also will feature a basket raffle, craft and merchant vendors and nonprofit booths.
Proceeds from Summerfest will benefit the Family Kitchen in providing hot lunch meals.
“We serve lunchtime meals to the community, no questions asked, year-round and every day of the week,” Lehman said. “For some, this might be the only hot meal they get for the day, so it’s very important. Our kitchen has been in service for 27 years and that need continues.”
Tickets are $25 per person and children 12 and under are free.
They can be purchased in advance online at www.svdpcares.org or in person at the Family Kitchen, 231 Bedford St., Johnstown; Cliptations, 1428 Scalp Ave., Johnstown; and St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 301 Central Ave., Johnstown.
Tickets also will be available at the gate the day of the event.
