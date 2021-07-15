Win some great prizes and dine on some tasty food.
St. Therese of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church will hold its “Basket & Burgers Bash” from 3 to 7 p.m. July 24 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 in the church social hall, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown.
Amy McIntosh, event chairwoman, said in lieu of the annual parish festival, which was canceled this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, organizers decided to offer an alternative activity that would help raise funds for the church.
“This way we could try to do something different, and it’s a way to safely keep the parish community together,” she said.
The basket raffle includes 150 baskets, along with speciality prizes.
“The community has really come together to help us,” McIntosh said.
“These are very generous donations.”
Some of the baskets featured are Kate Spade, Thirty-One Gifts, wine, handcrafted soaps, lottery tickets, gift cards, sporting tickets and merchandise, pet grooming and children’s toys and books.
Special prizes include a 55-inch TV, a Blackstone Grill and a weekend getaway to the Hampton Inn.
The drawling will be held 4 p.m. July 25 and winners don’t need to be present.
Ticket cost is 25 for $5.
In the church parking lot area, volunteers will be serving up bistro style burgers and pulled pork sandwich.
“We’ll have a cowboy burger, a St. Therese loaded chili cheese burger, a bacon cheeseburger and a classic cheeseburger,” McIntosh said. “The pulled pork includes Hawaiian and southern style and homestyle fries.”
There also will be a variety of beverages and beer for purchase.
Eat-in or take-out will be available.
Under the tents entertaining attendees will Bo Moore from 4 to 7 p.m. July 24 and That Oldies Band from noon to 3 p.m. July 25.
Proceeds will benefit parish activities along with upkeep of the church.
“The festival is our biggest fundraiser and not being able to have it for the last two years has been hard, so we’re just trying recoup some money,” McIntosh said. “Next year will be our 75th festival and we’re hopeful we’ll be able to celebrate that.”
There is no admission fee.
