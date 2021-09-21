St. Therese of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church will hold its annual Oktoberfest from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the social hall, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown.
There will be ethnic food, apple strudel and homemade pies available for purchase.
There also will be instant bingo, a 50/50 and a theme basket raffle with the drawing at 4 p.m. Oct. 3.
A meat raffle wheel will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
Music will be provided by the Rhythm Masters from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.