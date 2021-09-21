The Apple Festival Bake Sale and Blessing of Animals will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.

All things apple will be available for purchase.

No purchase is necessary to receive a pet blessing. Animals must be on leashes or restrained.

Proceeds will benefit St. Mark’s Digital Ministries.

Those attending should wear masks and practice social distancing.

Information: 814-535-6797 or stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

