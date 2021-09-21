The Apple Festival Bake Sale and Blessing of Animals will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
All things apple will be available for purchase.
No purchase is necessary to receive a pet blessing. Animals must be on leashes or restrained.
Proceeds will benefit St. Mark’s Digital Ministries.
Those attending should wear masks and practice social distancing.
Information: 814-535-6797 or stmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
