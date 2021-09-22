A book reading and signing of “When the Parallel Converge” by Laura Dabundo will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
Dabundo’s book is a spiritual memoir and reflects on her childhood in Johnstown under the care of her indomitable grandmother.
Copies of the book will be available for $10.
Those attending should wear a mask and social distance.
Information: 814-535-6797 or revnancystmarks@atlanticbbn.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.