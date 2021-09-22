A book reading and signing of “When the Parallel Converge” by Laura Dabundo will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.

Dabundo’s book is a spiritual memoir and reflects on her childhood in Johnstown under the care of her indomitable grandmother.

Copies of the book will be available for $10.

Those attending should wear a mask and social distance.

Information: 814-535-6797 or revnancystmarks@atlanticbbn.net.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

