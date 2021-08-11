“Walking the Labyrinth” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
A community common prayer service based on the spiritual experience of walking a 30-foot-wide, 11-circuit labyrinth will be offered.
Unlike a maze, which has puzzling dead ends, the labyrinth is a continuous winding path, enabling a walking meditation that can be utilized by anyone.
There is no admission fee.
Information: 814-535-6797 or saintmarksjohnstown.com.
