St. Mark's labyrinth

Attendees walk the labyrinth at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 16, 2019, during a community prayer service.

“Walking the Labyrinth” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.

A community common prayer service based on the spiritual experience of walking a 30-foot-wide, 11-circuit labyrinth will be offered.

Unlike a maze, which has puzzling dead ends, the labyrinth is a continuous winding path, enabling a walking meditation that can be utilized by anyone.

There is no admission fee.

Information: 814-535-6797 or saintmarksjohnstown.com.

 

