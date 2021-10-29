Church to hold food, craft festival
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church will hold a food festival and mini craft fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and 11 am. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at St. John’s hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.
Four varieties of pierogi will be available for $8 a dozen along with haluski and soups for $8 a quart and halupki for $25 a dozen.
There will be ethnic crafts and homemade totes.
Orders for Christmas cookie trays and nut, poppyseed, apricot and prune lekvar roll are being accepted through Nov. 29.
Information: 814-539-8841.
