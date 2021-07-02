After recently celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination, the Very Rev. James F. Crookston has retired from active ministry.
"I'm happy that I don't have to administer anything, but I'm very happy that I can continue to celebrate Mass and will function as a priest and I'll be able to do sacramental ministry in our dioceses and the Johnstown area," the former rector of St. John Gualbert Cathedral in downtown Johnstown said. "I plan to concelebrate a daily Mass with various priests in Johnstown and fill in as needed to do a Sunday Mass."
Crookston was ordained a priest in 1971.
In his early years as a priest, he taught at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School, and Bishop McCort Catholic High School, where is served as principal from 1984 to 1989.
Crookston also served as pastor at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Lock Haven, Clinton County, from 1989 to 1997, and St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Altoona, from 1997 to 2009.
He was appointed rector of St. John Gualbert Cathedral in 2009, and was instrumental in the furthering the "Proclaim!" TV Mass that was started by Father Chuck Bridges.
"I will remember that anytime I explained a direction that I felt we could go as a parish, people listened and said they can do that and then did it," Crookston said. "There are great people in this parish who came along with me."
Community, global outreach
He said he's proud of the church's active Christian Life and Service group that's made up of volunteers.
"We expanded the Thanksgiving food drive to be not a canned goods drive but a bag of groceries and it turned out to be and continues to be our third-largest collection of the year," Crookston said.
Another standout is his missionary work with St. John's sister parish, St. Croix Roman Catholic Church in Santa Cruz, Jamaica.
"We've had mission trips down there and we've had religious sisters and priests come up here, so that's been an active and good relationship," Crookston said.
He also created the Holy Grounds Project, which brings funds to St. Joseph and St. John cemeteries.
"We were not balancing the books and were paying out more than we were brining in, so with this project we do an annual appeal for people to give a gift for their families graves," Crookston said. "We've become solvent in that area."
He said he looks back fondly on his role with the TV ministry.
"We can not lose what this ministry is, what Father Chuck built up," Crookston said. "In October of 2020, we put in place the Johnstown TV Ministry Council and moved money into an endowment for that, and going forward the plan is to continue to reach out to the community for those who find the television ministry worthwhile and have means to remember this in their estate to guarantee that the ministry continues. I get cards from many people and easily 10 to 15 percent are from people I don't know but know me from television and they tell me this Mass is important to them."
'Help share the good news'
The new cathedral rector, the Very Rev. Matthew Baum, said the role is a big job – but he's excited to take it on.
"I'm looking forward to getting to know the people and the area," he said. "I've been in Johnstown before, but this is a higher-profile place."
Baum said it's a tremendous opportunity to be working with the TV Mass in a post COVID-19 world.
"The TV ministry reaches out to shut-ins and we all gained a new appreciation of what it's like to be a shut-in this last year when we were all in lockdown," he said. "So I'd like to see us build awareness on what Proclaim! does for those folks."
Baum also is serving as pastor of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Moxham, and chaplain at SCI-Somerset.
"My goal is to share the faith throughout our region and diocese, to work with the local community and help share the good news of Jesus Christ," he said.
Baum will celebrate his first TV Mass as rector at 11 a.m. Sunday.
At 11 a.m. July 11, an official Mass of installation for Baum will be celebrated with the Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
In retirement, Crookston is residing at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church in Upper Yoder Township.
When not ministering, he said he has plans to travel throughout the country and internationally.
"When COVID lifts I want to get back to seeing the world," Crookston said.
