LORETTO, Pa. – A story about the circle of life will be presented on an area stage.
St. Francis University will present the Pulitzer Prize winning drama "Our Town" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in the JFK Auditorium on the St. Francis University Loretto campus.
Revered as the most performed play by professional, community and high school theater groups, "Our Town," by Thornton Wilder, draws audiences into the daily family life, love, marriage and fictional community of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire.
"It seems to have a whole lot of resonances for our context in our country right now, and I think that the play speaks to ideas of treasuring any moment that we're given as we live it and being able to reflect on who we are together and what make us a community rather than what makes us different," said Lance Mekeel, director of the production. "The play does a great job of celebrating community and celebrating life in a way that our country and culture can use at this particular moment."
The production uses metatheatrical devices, setting it in the actual theater where it is being performed.
The main character is the stage manager of the theater who directly addresses the audience, brings in guest lecturers, fields questions from the audience and fills in playing some of the roles.
The production is performed without a set on a mostly bare stage. With a few exceptions, the actors mime actions without the use of props.
Mekeel said he took the original script and put a twist to it.
"The choice that I made was that the stage manager selects these families – the Gibbs family and Webb family – for a reason, so the stage manager is actually George Gibbs grown up and he's looking back on his own memories of his family, in-laws and community being able to share these memories with the audience," he said. "For him having gone through all this loss that's the way he keeps the memory of these people alive by sharing their stories."
A production features a cast of 19 students along with a crew of nine.
"The cast has enjoyed getting to speak the language and getting to play with these characters because a lot of them have some fun quirks and qualities about them," Mekeel said. "They're getting to experience a form of theater that we don't always necessarily get just with the way it's shaped metatheatrically. Actors are singing for the choir in the balcony of the theater and we're using the aisles for entrances and exits, so it's a cool journey the actors have been able to take experiencing this play."
For audiences, the hope is they'll experience a sense of togetherness.
"Let's not forget who we are and what makes us a community of people and that we do try to cherish the moments that we have with on another," Meekel said.
General admission tickets are $5.
Performances on Nov. 13 and 14 will feature dinner theater, and tickets are $30.
Tickets can be ordered online at francis.edu/ourtown.
