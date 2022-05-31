JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – St. Clement Catholic Church will present, for the first time, the Via Lucis, a special edition of Stations of the Light, at 8 p.m. Friday at the church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown.
Similar to the stations of the cross typically done during the Lenten season, these stations are 14 stations of prayers and meditation that trace Christ’s steps from resurrection to Pentecost.
St. Clement parishioners also will present Stations of the Light at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Catholic Church hall, 501 Center St., Boswell.
