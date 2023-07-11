JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Upper Yoder Township police are investigating an act of vandalism at the pavilion at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Avenue.
Vandals caused significant damage to both bathrooms sometime between June 28 and June 30, police chief John Blake said.
Security footage was not available.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.