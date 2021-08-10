JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rock on in to this basket party.
St. Clement Roman Catholic Church will hold its “A Rockin’ Basket Bash” from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the school cafeteria, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown.
Sue Bellack, co-chairwoman of the event, said the basket bash is being held this year in lieu of the church’s annual festival.
“We’ll have it rock ’n’ roll themed, and there will be rock, country and Christian rock music playing,” she said. “Each of the baskets will have a record on them, and the record name is what’s in the basket. They all have a rock ’n’ roll name.”
The basket raffle includes over 90 baskets donated by parishioners and local businesses.
“There’s something for men, women and children,” Bellack said. “Our parishioners always come through with excellent baskets, and there’s a nice selection.”
Some of the baskets featured include Pittsburgh Steelers, games, children’s items, tea and coffee and wine. Ticket cost is 25 for $5.
In addition, there will be 10 gold baskets and two platinum baskets that will be available for an additional cost.
“Those include a $100 money tree, a $500 restaurant basket and $500 lottery basket,” Bellack said.
The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, and winners don’t need to be present.
“If they can’t be there, winners will be called and we’ll set up a time for them to pick up their basket,” Bellack said.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Rock On Cafe will be held during basket bash hours.
“We’ll be offering beverages and sweet and savory treats,” Bellack said. “You can purchase a refreshment band for $5, and you’ll be able to have specialty drinks and eat off the buffet.”
There also will be a gob sale.
Proceeds will benefit the church along with its food pantry. There is no admission fee.
The church also is holding its Summer Cash n’ Gas Giveaway; tickets will be available for purchase during the basket bash. The top three prizes will be determined by the first Pick 3 lottery drawing at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.
The grand prize is $5,000, and second and third prizes are $1,000. All non-winning tickets will be entered into a drawing for one of 15 Sheetz gift cards. Donation is $20 per ticket. For tickets, call 814-255-4422.
