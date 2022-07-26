St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church’s 65th homecoming festival will be held Friday through Sunday on the church grounds, 100 Main St., Carrolltown.
The festival will feature a basket
auction, games, inflatables, food booths, live musical entertainment and refreshments.
Grounds open at 5 p.m. Friday and will feature a takeout ethnic dinner from 5 to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, grounds will open at 2 p.m. with a Mass to be celebrated at 4 p.m.
A takeout chicken dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
A $1,000 cash prize drawing will be held the evening of Sunday.
Information: 814-344-6548.
