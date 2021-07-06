A bonanza of baskets awaits at this event.
St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church will hold its “Baskets & More Weekend” from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the church hall, 2310 Bedford St., Geistown.
Barbara Walkovich, event chairwoman, said with ongoing COVID-19 concerns, this year’s annual parish reunion was canceled, but the basket raffle is being offered in its place.
“We wanted to find a way that we could safely raise some needed funds for church activities,” she said. “At the reunion, we always have a basket raffle, so we decided just to do that part.”
The raffle includes 99 baskets, along with three special prizes.
“The baskets have been donated from mostly church members,” Walkovich said.
Some of the baskets featured are Coach, Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, Vera Bradley, Keurig, Pittsburgh sports, lottery tickets, cash and gift cards. There also are baskets for children that include Melissa & Doug toys, Disney and Fisher Price.
Special prizes include a fall quilt donated by the Quilt Peddler in Geistown, a Yeti cooler filled with alcohol and a golf package for four with cart at Windber Country Club.
“We have a wonderful selection of prizes, more so than any other year,” Walkovich said. “People have been extremely generous, and this is our best ever.”
The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in person and on the church’s Facebook page.
Ticket cost is 15 for $5 or 75 for $20.
On Saturday and Sunday, food will be available for takeout, including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, macaroni salad, homemade haluski, apple dumplings, angel food cake with strawberries and root beer floats.
The goal is to raise $10,000 that will benefit various church ministries, along with upkeep of the church and community outreach.
“The reunion is the major fundraiser, but because we couldn’t have it, we’re hoping to help the parish with funding,” Walkovich said.
There is no admission fee.
