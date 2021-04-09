This festival will have bookworms in reading heaven.
Bedford Arts Cooperative will host its Spring Into Books Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 at the cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, downtown Bedford.
Throughout the day, authors will give live readings from their works and be on hand to sign and sell their books – along with other reading-themed vendors.
“This will be our first book festival,” said Dawn Ziviello, program manager of Bedford Arts Cooperative.
“We were supposed to have it last year, but had to cancel it because of COVID and the restrictions.
“It has been in the works for two years and we’re really excited that it has had such a positive response. We have this space and we’re trying to use it more and be creative and this is another way that we can do that.”
Featured authors include Evan Witmer, Nancy C. Folk, Trisha McKee, Brian Middleton, Chris Rodell, Adelina Hristova, Brian Johnson, Jessica Eppley, Shawn McLain and Eric Shields.
“We love to showcase local talent and the authors we are hosting are from central Pennsylvania and we want to give them a platform to meet the public,” Ziviello said.
“For some, this is their first work, and others are featuring new releases.
“There’s illustrated stories, science-fiction, biographies, history and comedy, so there’s a little of everything.”
She said each author will have his/her own table where people can spend time getting to know writers and their works better.
“Throughout the day, we’ll have an itinerary where authors will do readings of excerpts from the books they are selling,” Ziviello said.
“Each author will get about 10 minutes to read and they’ll do that twice a day, so at any time that you walk in, you’re going to see someone reading from there work.”
Attendees also will have the opportunity to meet special guest Typhani Russo, Miss Pennsylvania USA Ambassador and founder of “Bookworms Against Bullies.”
She is a motivational speaker on bullying, and has written articles about her experiences with bullying.
Russo provides contests and events as a safe outlet for people to share their love of books and bullying stories in an attempt to advocate against bullying and bring more awareness to the severity of the problem.
“She’ll have free books and gifts to give away and we’re thrilled to have her,” Ziviello said.
Vendors include handcrafted items from Flyin’ Pig Paint Parties by artist Linda Callaway and Real Life Pre-K.
In addition, a magician will entertain.
Door prizes will be awarded.
“The authors were really kind to donate books to be given away,” Ziviello said.
She said participants will gain a better understanding of the regional literary talent by attending the book festival.
“We also hope it inspires them to read more,” Ziviello said.
“People who read tend to love the arts, so that’s definitely a good thing for us.
“We also want people to experience our space – because it’s cool and eclectic – and be curious as to what else is coming up here.”
Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Masks will be required.
There is no admission fee but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 814-310-1987.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.