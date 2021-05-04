The downward trend in cases and continued vaccine distribution that prompted the state to ease mitigation orders on Tuesday can be seen in the latest report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The statewide rolling seven-day average is down to 3,176 cases a day, which is the lowest seven-day average since March 23 when the spring surge was beginning. The average hovered in the mid-2,000s from mid-February through mid-March. The spring surge peaked at 5,006 cases a day on April 18, well below the December surge’s peak of 10,579 on Dec. 16.
Tuesday’s update reported 3,133 new cases and 58 additional deaths, bringing Pennsylvania's totals to 1,161,619 cases and 26,334 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County recorded 33 new cases, Somerset County added 17 cases, Bedford County added six cases, Blair County added 48 cases, Indiana County added 25 cases, Clearfield County added 29 cases, Centre County added 21 cases and Westmoreland County added 87 cases.
Bedford and Clearfield counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death.
Pennsylvania providers have administered 8,754,703 vaccine doses and 3,592,845 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,863,243 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
