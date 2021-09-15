Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will sponsor its 2021 scarecrow competition in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
All scarecrows must be built the week of Sept. 26. They must be named, and props need to fit in a 6-by-6-foot area. No political, religious or overly violent scarecrows will be accepted.
Entries must be able to withstand all weather conditions, and creators are responsible for keeping their scarecrows in good viewing condition.
Judged categories include: adult – 16 years and older, youth – 15 years and younger, business and groups.
Each category is a $20 donation.
Scarecrows will be judged Oct. 24.
Plaques will be presented to winners in each category.
They will be on display through Oct. 31 and must be removed by Nov. 1.
To reserve a spot, call 814-262-4873.
