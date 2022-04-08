EBENSBURG, Pa. – Area pooches soon will have a place of their own in the borough.
Cambria County and borough officials and members of the Ebensburg Rotary held a ribbon cutting event on Friday to announce the progress of the proposed dog park project and to announce a sponsorship campaign to obtain the remaining funds.
Phil Sutton, chairman of the Ebensburg Rotary’s dog park committee, said that the club has been working on the project for more than two years, found several potential locations before the current location of next to the roller rink at Lake Rowena and has all designs done with the project ready to go to bid.
“Our cost estimate a year ago was $228,000. Right now we’re about $41,000 short of that,” he said, adding that the club will start a sponsorship campaign to obtain the remaining funds.
It was announced late last year that the project received $112,000 in state funding to support efforts to build the 1 1/2-acre dog park.
“The support has really been enthusiastic.” Sutton said. “We have little collection boxes around town and we continue to get $300 or more a month – just dimes and quarters and dollar bills. So there’s been support all the way around.”
Jim White, past president of the Ebensburg Rotary, thanked borough and county officials for their support of the project as well as help in obtaining grant funding.
Once built, the park will be owned and maintained by the borough.
President county Commissioner Tom Chernisky said that the project shows “what a winning atmosphere of collaboration there is.”
He added that the park will be a destination point – near the trails and the Ebensburg Tennis Center.
Commissioner William "B.J." Smith described the project as a “win-win.”
“Ebensburg is one of the fastest-growing towns that I've seen in a long time,” he said.
Commissioner Scott Hunt thanked the Rotary for taking the initiative to start the project and said that he intends to bring all four of his dogs to the park.
The rotary is hoping to bid the project and begin construction this year.
Those interested in donating to the project can do so by contacting info@ebensburgrotary.com or calling 814-619-5872.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.