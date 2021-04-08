Johnstown Mill Rats and Hogue’s Fun Factory will host Splash Day for children 12 and under prior to the 1 p.m. June 16 game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and there will be bounce houses, Camelot Castle, Big Splash Bucket Brigade, water balloon activities and Super Splash Water Guns.
Group ticket packages, which include Splash Day activities and the game, begin at $6 and are available at shop.millrats.com/group-tickets-splash-day.
A Splash Day meal plan includes a ticket, hot dog, chips and soft drink for $10 and is available at shop.millrats.com/group-meal-tickets-splash-day.
