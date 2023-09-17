JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The spirit and sounds of Mongolia filled a small side room for a few minutes on Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
Members of The HU, a band that blends the traditional folk music of their country and heavy metal, educated some VIPs about their instruments – the tovshuur (Mongolian guitar), the jaw harp and the morin khuur (horsehead fiddle) – and about throat singing and their culture before performing a full concert as an opening act later Saturday.
Tovshuur player Temuulen “Temka” Naranbaatar shared his thoughts about the experience, speaking through an interpreter.
“They have a mission to spread Mongolian culture around the world,” the interpreter translated. “They take it very seriously. They got the Order of Chinggis Khaan, one of the highest medals bestowed. They got that and they were like cultural ambassadors.
“They’re trying to live up to expectations set by Mongolian people to spread our culture around.”
“Temka” has been playing his native music throughout his life.
“He came from a family of musicians, so ever since he was aware of his surroundings, he knew he was going to be living in part of a musical culture, musical world,” the interpreter said. “The HU is one of the great opportunities that he got to spread what he loves and practiced his whole life, and spread it to everyone around the world.”
About two dozen fans, including Dennell and Eric Jurgensen, from near Binghamton, New York, and Shawn Leslie, of Allegheny County, attended the special session.
“We go to a lot of rock concerts, a lot of metal shows, but this is just very different,” Dennell Jurgensen said. “We were excited about the chance to see something that is very different. Every time we hear the songs on the radio, it’s very interesting and unique. We just thought it would be really cool to see the guys do it up close, learn more about their instruments and see some of the magic behind what they do.”
Eric Jurgensen said The HU’s sound is “very different from the music that we’re used to listening to.”
He added: “It’s pretty interesting to come down and learn about how they do it and how they make the music that they do, especially with the deep voices, too.”
Leslie said the music “puts you back as you would imagine it from years ago.”
“I just started following them about less than a year ago,” Leslie said. “I’m excited. It’s different. It’s a nice cultural experience, something new. I like the way they blend it in with rock kind of music, a harder vibe. Very cool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.