JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jem Spectar, president of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, has released his second book.
“Open Secret Rx – Fight Heart Disease, Diabetes and Cancer,” examines the “spiraling sedentary crisis and how increased movement exercise and dance can help stave off chronic conditions.”
“Rising physical inactivity is a menacing and grave pandemic taking the lives of multitudes worldwide yearly,” Spectar said in a release.
He argues that there needs to be urgent societal and individual changes to reverse or stem the damage already done.
Within the pages is a stockpile of testimonials, research findings and lived experiences.
The book also looks at how cultural, economic and social determinants affect individual choices and contribute to systemic health inequities.
“ ‘The Open Secret Rx’ is an excellent and compelling work – a must-read for everyone interested in healthy living,” Windber Hospital and Windber Research Institute CEO Tom Kurtz said in a statement. “I enthusiastically and strongly recommend this book.”
Spectar said he wants this new publication to be a call to action that’ll leverage effectuate structural reforms to transition society “from a sick care system to one focused on total health and well-being,” while also leveraging preventative lifestyle medicine.
Livingston Alexander, president emeritus of Pitt-Bradford and Pitt-Titusville and professor of psychology, commended Spectar for helping readers discover healthier lives and how to live longer.
“Dr. Spectar explains in very accessible language that the roadmap to healthy aging is movement and consistent physical activity in any form that appeals to the individual,” Alexander said in the release.
