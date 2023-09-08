Editor’s note: What We Make, a bi-weekly series, will spotlight innovative and dynamic companies driv- ing the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.
Para-Coat Technologies Inc. is adding a sales team with hopes of expanding operations here and overseas.
PCT, founded in 2010 by Michael and Krista Rager, specializes in the application of parylene, acrylic, polyurethane, silicone and epoxy coatings.
PCT has 25 employees and more than 35 clients in the medical, electronic, automotive, military and aerospace industries.
The company is hiring five to 10 more people in the next six months.
“We’re looking for a sales team,” Krista Rager said. “We’re going to add locations.”
PCT operates from a 30,000-square-foot facility at 17 Johns St. in downtown Johnstown. It first opened its doors inside a 2,000-square-foot building on Franklin Street.
“What we have accomplished since then is we have purchased our machine manufacturer in California,” she said.
PCT is working with JWF Industries and Compass Systems Inc. to build parylene machines to ship world- wide.
“A couple of local companies have come together and they’re able to produce our parylene machines right here in Johnstown,” she said.
Coatings protect
Parylene coatings protect parts against moisture, body fluids, fungus, chemicals and extreme temperatures.
“We’ve found that through the years, 90% of electronic parts have some type of protective coating,” Michael Rager said. “Our coatings prolong and protect that part.”
Parylene is used on circuit boards, sensors, keypads, O-rings and medical catheters and pacemakers.
“A pacemaker goes inside the body, so it’s biocompatible,” Krista Rager said.
Planning to expand
PCT is planning to expand to Florida and the West Coast to save customers time and money shipping parts to Johnstown.
“Customer don’t like to be without their parts,” Michael Rager said.
“Potential customers are hesitant to ship parts, especially east of the Mississippi.
“We want to be strategically located for them to keep shipping costs down and keep transit times low,” he said.
PCT is well-placed in the “niche market.” There are only about a half dozen competitors in the country, he said.
“It’s all hinged on specialty equipment and how to operate that equipment,” Michael Rager said.
Understanding the process of parylene application and the science behind it are necessary for a quality, long-lasting product.
“It’s not as simple as just loading the parts and pushing the start button,” he said.
The Ragers have ambitious plans for the coming years.
Expansion inside and outside of the United States appears to be in the cards.
“I’d like to have at least two other locations within the United States and possibly other countries, because a lot of the companies that we work for are in Ireland and Costa Rica pumping out medical parts,” Krista Rager said.
“I’d like our machines built here in Johnstown to be across the globe.”
