JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pittsburgh-based jazz group The Don Aliquo Quartet will entertain crowds on Saturday at the Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St. in Cambria City.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., and saxophonist Don Aliquo, 93, bass player Mark Perna, keyboardist Kevin Moore and drummer John Schmidt will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for VOMA VIP members or students.
Then, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, the venue is partnering with Band Together Pittsburgh to provide Music For All/Autism Open Mic events, funded by the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance from the 1889 Foundation Creative Health Impact Grant.
The free shows aim to inspire those on the autism spectrum to express themselves through music.
Guitars, drums and keyboards will be available.
Pizza, snacks and drinks will be provided at no charge.
For more information, visit www.vomajohnstown.com.
