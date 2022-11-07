NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Miners, the Northern Cambria community and family members of the 77 men who lost their lives in the Reilly Colliery No. 1 mine disaster gathered Sunday on the 100th anniversary to remember the lives that were lost.
According to information in the event’s written program, the fire boss, Patrick Flanagan, began the day with his regular inspection at 3:30 a.m., checking for any signs of gas that would make the mine unsafe. Upon completion, the mine was deemed to be safe. That day, 108 men went to work.
At approximately 7:30 a.m., methane gas exploded in Reilly Mine Shaft No. 1. Between 1:30 and 8:30 p.m., 6 miners were brought out alive. The last four bodies were removed on Nov. 8, 1922. A total of 77 miners died in the explosion with the final victim, John Potonic, dying in the hospital several days later.
The explosion, which later became known as “Black Monday,” was Cambria County’s second-deadliest mine disaster ever – behind only the Rolling Mill Mine disaster, which killed 112 miners in Johnstown in 1902.
Northern Cambria Borough Council President James Rocco noted the importance of the day’s event.
“When you get older you forget the memories you have,” he said. “... There’s so many things that you forget that you never do. If you’re a younger kid, you don’t know anything about what we’re here today to recognize, but I think that’s important that we’re here.”
Cambria County Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith was chosen as the board’s representative to speak, since he worked as a miner.
Smith said like many of the men who go to be coal miners, he did so not out of class or lack of education, but to be able to provide for his family.
He said that the men who died that day were trying to do just that.
The 77 belonged to the United Mine Workers of America Local 1269, which aided the families after the tragedy. Current president James Sabella said the men were murdered by negligence. He added that about 3,000 individuals have died in Cambria County in mining accidents.
The event featured displays of all of those who lost their lives that day and a bell-ringing ceremony in which the names of all of the fallen were spoken.
The event concluded with a blessing and rededication of the Reilly Monument by the Rev. Mark Groeger, administrator of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
