JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Southmont Borough Council is starting the process of shutting people’s water off for noncompliance with the borough’s sewer inflow and infiltration ordinance.
The council voted 5–1 Tuesday at a special meeting to begin the process, which means letters will be sent to about 30 property owners to schedule individual hearings with the council before their water is shut off, said Eric Muncert, council president.
Noncompliant properties are those where sanitary sewer lateral lines have been determined by borough tests to be absorbing ground water, but the owners have not fixed the problem despite numerous notifications, Muncert said.
The property owner is required to be compliant with the ordinance because of a consent decree with the state Department of Environmental Protection.
During heavy rain, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority’s Dornick Point wastewater treatment plant sends untreated sewage into the Conemaugh River. The path to solving the issue came through municipalities that signed consent orders with the DEP in 2015.
Individual property owners have spent thousands of dollars for sewer line repairs as required by the consent orders, but municipalities are grappling with how to get 100% compliance from property owners.
Southmont Borough Council members who approved the start of the water shutoff process were Muncert, Kevin Pile, Richard Burkert, Bob Morgan and Herb Ewald. Doug Beri was absent, and Sheree Speicher cast the single vote against the shutoffs.
“I just don’t believe in shutting people’s water off,” she said.
To help people avoid shutoffs, Speicher asked the council to research whether funding received by the borough through the federal American Rescue Plan Act could be allocated to the property owners.
However, the money has already been budgeted for some water infrastructure repairs, so Speicher withdrew her question.
After the meeting, Muncert said many of the noncompliant property owners are absentee owners.
