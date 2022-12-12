JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Southmont Borough Council gave final approval Monday to a $862,000 general fund budget and 1-mill property tax increase that had been tentatively approved in November.
The tax increase in 2023 would generate $22,000 for the borough.
The council’s final budget adoption Monday came with a lone dissenting vote from councilman Doug Beri, who aired his opposition to a tax increase when the budget was proposed in November.
Council members giving votes of approval were President Eric Muncert, Vice President Sheree Speicher, Bob Morgan, Kevin Pile and Richard Burkert.
Herb Ewald was absent Monday.
