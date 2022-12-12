JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Southmont Borough Council gave final approval Monday to a $862,000 general fund budget and 1-mill property tax increase that had been tentatively approved in November.

The tax increase in 2023 would generate $22,000 for the borough.

The council’s final budget adoption Monday came with a lone dissenting vote from councilman Doug Beri, who aired his opposition to a tax increase when the budget was proposed in November.

Council members giving votes of approval were President Eric Muncert, Vice President Sheree Speicher, Bob Morgan, Kevin Pile​ and Richard Burkert.

​Herb Ewald was absent Monday.

