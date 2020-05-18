Southmont Borough Council approved an advertisement for a road-cutting ordinance requiring a more stringent standard for repaving roads.
The ordinance aims to prevent multiple road cuts that compromise the structure of borough roadways, Solicitor Michael Carbonara said.
The council designed the ordinance to apply to utility companies and sewer companies but not to homeowners making alterations to driveways that enter borough roads.
Approving the advertisement of that ordinance was one of a several actions taken during a regular monthly meeting conducted Monday via teleconference because of COVID-19.
The council also approved the advertising of bids for Tomato Alley paving and stormwater sewer repair as well as an MS4 stormwater sewage public education and outreach pamphlet that contains information about the stormwater redirection program required by state law.
Polluted stormwater runoff is commonly transported through municipal separate storm sewer systems (MS4s), and then often discharged, untreated, into local water bodies. Municipalities have been in a years-long process of repairing sewer lines to correct that problem.
The borough’s public works crews returned to work Monday from the COVID-19 shutdown to complete pressure tests of lateral sewer lines for the stormwater redirection project. The council expects inspections to be completed by July.
In other business, the council said that the Southmont Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fundraiser, the Southmont Jubilee, is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the department may look at rescheduling it or explore a combination of other fundraisers, said Sheree Speicher, council president.
