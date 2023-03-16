SOUTH FORK – Adams Township police are searching for the cause of a one-vehicle crash that killed a South Fork woman Wednesday, authorities said.
Billy Jo Burggraf, 33, was driving 2008 Chevrolet Impala westbound on state Route 869 (Locust Street) near the U.S. Route 219 interchange when she lost control and hit a light standard and a tree, police Chief Kurt Moss said.
Burggraf was trapped in the vehicle for about one hour. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Moss said.
Township police and the Cambria County Coroner's Office are searching for the cause.
St. Michael, Dunlo and Richland Township firefighters were at the scene along with Forest Hills EMS.
